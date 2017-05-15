blackview giveaway

Yunmai Mini 2 Smart Body Scale Goes on Jingdong for ¥99 ($14)

Back in March, one of the numerous products launched on the Mijia platform was the Yunmai Mini 2 Smart Body Scale. The smart scale is said to have reached its crowdfunding goal in less than five minutes and sold a million unit in just nine hours.

If you are interested in picking up a unit of the Yunmai Mini 2, you can now do so on Jingdong. It will cost you ¥99 ($14) which is a tiny bit more than the ¥89 ($13) launch price. Do note that the scale comes in only white for now.

The Yunmai Mini 2 is a smart scale that can be used to measure a wide range of parameters. You can measure your weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, and even basal metabolic rate.

The Yunmai Mini 2 connects via Bluetooth to your phone allowing you to monitor your progress via the Mi Fit app. It has a LCD display and uses 3 AA batteries which Xiaomi says should last a year before replacing.

