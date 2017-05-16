Blackview BV7000 Hands On Video Reveals Antutu & NFC Performance

Blackview recently unveiled the Blackview BV7000, a less powerful and cheaper version of the BV7000 Pro that turned out to be quite an impressive rugged phone (review here). The phone comes with entry level specs like MT6737 and 2GB of RAM but the focus is on its super rugged capability and IP68 certification. It’s a good cheap alternative to the Pro version with a pretty good 3500mAh battery, latest Android 7 Nougat and even a fingerprint scanner at the back.

You can check out the AnTuTu and NFC testing of the device from the video down below.

Note that the Blackview BV7000 is currently up for flash sale for the device from May 16 to May 20 that brings the price of the device down to almost 50% of its original.

Every day from May 16 to May 20, the first five pieces of the BV7000 sold at GearBest will be priced at only $69.99, which is $60 cheaper than its original price of $129.99. Each day’s sale will begin at 09:00 UTC so interested buyers should wait for that if they want to get their hands on a unit.

At $69.99, the BV7000 is a great deal, considering that it’s equipped with a 5-inch full HD 1080p display, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a new MediaTek MT6737T 1.5GHz quad-core processor, a large 3500mAh battery, and powered by Android 7.0 Nougat.

It also comes with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for its display.

Interested buyers can avail of the flash sale when it goes live every day from May 16 to May 20 at 09:00 UTC at GearBest here.

