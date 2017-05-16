Blackview P2 is a powerbank disguised as a smartphone!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Blackview P2 is already on the market receiving great reviews for its overall performance and quality, but mainly because of its great battery life. And how could it be any different, since it features a 6000mAh big battery with quick charge support via 9V2A charger. In addition, it supports USB-OTG. But what is this exactly?

OTG stands for On-The-Go and is a standard that allows devices to “speak” to each other. This way, a smartphone or a tablet can be used along with a USB keyboard or a mouse for example. Featuring OTG support, means something else too. Since you can use USB accessories, it means that the port is powered and that you can charge other devices too! So, connect another smartphone to the USB port of the P2, and it starts charging. Even while playing games on the P2! Really impressive indeed.

What’s more, the device is on sale on Aliexpress. It sells for $137 and is available in all 4 colours. You can find it here. Finally, bleow you can see the full spec list for the P2.

Blackview P2 specs

• Display: 5.5″ FHD

• Processor: MediaTek MT6753, Octa-core, 1.3GHz

• GPU: ARM Mali-T720-MP3

• 3GB RAM+32GB of storage

• 8MP front + 13MP rear camera

• Prompt fingerprint recognition for 0.1s unlock

• Battery: 6000mAh, 9V2A fast charge

• Android 7.0

• GPS

• OTG function supported

• Dimension: 154*77*10.4 mm

• Colors: Champagne Gold , Iron Blue, Mocha Grey, Matte Black

