Elephone S7 against the new Smartisan Nut Pro: Which is better?

Elephone S7 has been on the market for a while now, and although the company is ready to release some new and exciting models, it still remains a big hit. Smartisan on the other hand, only recently released Smartisan Nut Pro that follows the same principal as the S7 with no bezels on its sides and 5.5″ display. Also, their configuration is not much different.

That said, the curved 2.5 glass on the Elephone S7 display is more comfortable in hand as curved design, apart from being more pleasant to the eyes, it’s more user friendly in general. Both devices sport a 5.5″ display, nevertheless, the non-existent borders on the S7 makes it smaller than Nut Pro. On the software side, Elephone S7 will be running Android 7.1 soon, while the update schedule for the Smartisan is unknown for the time being.

The Helio X20 S7 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is now on offer and sells for only $179.99. To catch the deal on time, go here!

