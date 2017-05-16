Moto E4 Plus Press Renders and Specs Leaked

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Motorola is planning on releasing quite a few smartphones this year from several of its lettered-lines. One of those is the Moto E4 Plus, part of the company’s more affordable line of smartphones. And today, press renders as well as the specifications of the E4 Plus have been leaked online.

The leaked renders reveal that the E4 Plus features a similar design to the company’s new G and Z line of devices and that the E4 Plus will come in at least black and gold color options.

According to the leaked specs, it will feature a 5.5-inch display, a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded via microSD card up to 128GB.

The leak also revealed that the E4 Plus will be equipped with a gigantic 5000mAh battery, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

RELATED: Entire Moto Z, X, G, E, C Next-Generation Phones Revealed in a Leaked Shot

There’s no exact official date for when the Moto E4 Plus will be unveiled but it is expected to be officially announced sometime in June.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: