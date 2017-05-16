Nokia 3310 Launches in India, Releasing on May 18

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The new Nokia 3310, the remake of one of the company’s most iconic cellphones, has finally been launched in India.

HMD Global, the current holders of the Nokia brand, have announced that the device will be released in the country on May 18 and will be priced at Rs. 3,310 (~$58) and yes, that price looks to be intentional. It will be available through physical retailers only.

While the new 3310 carries the same moniker as the original, it features an all-new design and updated specifications including a 2.4-inch QVGA color display, 16MB of internal storage that’s expandable via microSD cards up to 32GB, a 2-megapixel rear camera with flash, and a removable 1200mAh battery.

The new Nokia 3310 will also be equipped with a micro-USB port and supports Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity. It will run on the company’s Nokia Series 30+ OS and will be available in several color options including Red, Yellow, Grey, and Dark Blue.

