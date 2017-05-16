Oukitel K4000 Plus faces screen challenge and starts presale

Following the tradition of its predecessors, K4000 Plus also gets a tough screen which is designed to be stronger than other smartphones. Oukitel chooses Asahi Glass for the K4000 Plus because it goes through 3 toughening processes to make sure it is scratch resistant as well as difficult to break. Below, you can watch the K4000 Plus go through a display durability test.

As you can see, the device is used to crack walnuts, gets scratched by a knife and helps in knocking nails into wood. After taking these challenges, the K4000 Plus is still working perfectly and got no scratch on it. Full lamination for is used for the LCD panel and the touch glass, offering 5-points multi-touch and high transparency. Of course, the full lamination will make the device thinner which is useful in big battery devices like this.

Besides the 5″ tough screen, K4000 Plus’ killer feature is its large battery. It has a 4100mAh high density SCUD battery and all units are 100% tested before shipment to ensure safety. With 4100mAh battery, 2GB RAM, MT6737 Quad-core processor, and power saving system, 4G standby with SIM card in can reach up to 200 hours. Also, it will keep you talking for about 21 hours or listening to music for about 27 hours.

Oukitel K4000 Plus is available in 3 colors: White, Black and Gold. Presale of K4000 Plus begins tomorrow, May 16th and will end onMay 22nd. While the original price is $109.99, users can get it for only $89.99 on dx.com.

