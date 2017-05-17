The 12.5-inch Gold Variant of Xiaomi’s Mi Air Laptop Is on Sale at GearBest ($10 Coupon)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

GearBest is currently running a promotion for the 12.5-inch Gold variant of Xioami’s Mi Air laptop. The notebook is currently priced at only $489.99 if purchased from their HK warehouse and when purchased with the coupon code “GOLDXM” the price will further be reduced by $10 bringing it to only $479.99.

Aside from the 12.5-inch full HD 1080p IPS display and Gold color, the Mi Air variant featured in the promotion also comes with an Intel Core m3-6Y30 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive.

It’s also equipped with a 5000mAh 37Wh battery, a 1-megapixel webcam, an HDMI port, and a USB Type-C port. Connectivity-wise, it supports Bluetooth 4.1 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Lastly, it comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed.

It must be noted though that while the $489.99 price tag will be available for the next four days or so, the further $10 discount from the “GOLDXM” coupon code will only be usable for the first 30 purchases of the laptop so those interested will want to avail of it soon.

