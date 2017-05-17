Banggood Is Running a Promotion for the Xiaomi Mi 5 and Mi 5S

Xiaomi’s last-generation flagship smartphones, the Mi 5 and Mi 5S, are currently on sale at Banggood. Both devices are already currently priced at 32% off and using a promo code the Mi 5 and Mi 5S can be purchased at an even cheaper price.

The Mi 5, which features a 5.15-inch display, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor, is currently priced at $236.99 and with the coupon code “mi564GB” the price can be further reduced by $19, making its final saleprice only $217.99.

As for the Mi 5S, which comes with a more powerful Snapdragon 821 processor, it is priced at $278.39 but when purchased with the coupon code “mi5s64” the price is further reduced by 10% making its final price only around $250.55.

Both deals are already active and available but while the Mi 5 is already in stock, the Mi 5S is currently on pre-order with an estimated stock arrival date of May 22, 2017, so those who purchase the Mi 5S will have to wait a bit longer.

Interested buyers can check out the deals using the links below:

Xiaomi Mi 5 @ Banggood – https://www.banggood.com/Xiaomi-Mi5-5_15-inch-3GB-RAM-64GB-ROM-Snapdragon-820-Quad-Core-4G-Smartphone-p-1038075.html?utm_source=bbs&utm_medium=telchina&utm_campaign=mi564GB&utm_content=hehuishan

Xiaomi Mi 5S @ Banggood – https://www.banggood.com/Xiaomi-Mi-5s-Mi5s-5_15-inch-Fingerprint-3GB-RAM-64GB-ROM-Snapdragon-821-Quad-Core-4G-Smartphone-p-1091260.html?utm_source=bbs&utm_medium=telchina&utm_campaign=mi5s64&utm_content=hehuishan

(source – 1,2)

