Doogee Flagship to Feature Dual Rear and Front Cameras

It’s been a few months since we last heard of Doogee’s upcoming flagship smartphone for 2017. But some new information from China has revealed that the upcoming Doogee flagship, which is rumored to be called the X30, will feature a total of four cameras.

While dual rear camera systems have become the latest trend in smartphones these days, Doogee has decided to take it a step further and also put two cameras on the front of its latest flagship, making it the market’s first quad-camera smartphone.

The two cameras on the front of the device will be composed of one RGB camera and one monochrome camera. The camera system composition will lead to better selfies due to the added image data provided by the monochrome camera.

No specific details on the type of sensors and lenses the camera systems on the new Doogee flagship were revealed but previous rumors have claimed that the dual front cameras will use two 16-megapixel sensors.

Rumors have also claimed that it will feature a 5.7-iunch 2K display, a MediaTek Helio X30 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a 4050mAh battery.

