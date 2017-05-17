MGCOOL to Launch WAVE Bluetooth Sport Earphones Soon, Could Be Priced Below $40

After releasing their latest Explorer series of action cameras, it looks like MGCOOL is shifting gears to the outdoor sports market and is planning to release new Bluetooth sports earphones soon.

Rumored to be called the WAVE, the Bluetooth-connected earphones will feature an ergonomic design, water-resistance, CVC6.0 noise reduction technology, and is rumored to be priced at below $40.

Rumors also suggest that the WAVE will also come with a 100mAh battery that will give the earphones an estimated standby time of 220 hours, 5 to 7 hours of playback time, and a charging time of only 2 hours.

There’s no word yet on when the MGCOOL WAVE will be officially announced but given that press/marketing images of the device have already leaked online, we probably won’t have to wait long until MGCOOL announces it.

