Blackview BV6000 & BV6000S coming in Apollo Red color next week

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Blackview’s flagship rugged smartphones BV6000 and BV6000s are proving to be very successful since their shipment volume has exceeded 350,000 units. And since the company has had a good record in guessing the market trend, a red color option, named Apollo Red, is coming next week for these two models.

So, from next week, Blackview BV6000 and BV6000s will come in 4 colors: Black, Yellow, Green and Red and will become the most colorful rugged smartphones. In addition, both models will come with Android 7.0 Out-of-the-Box. Red version is bound to bring freshness to the rugged smartphone market. The devices feature 4.7″ HD display, 4500mAh battery with fast charge, NFC, and IP68 all of which make them a perfect choice.

Lastly, the BV6000 now sells for $179.99 and BV6000s now sells for $139.99. You can find them both on Gearbest. BV6000 is available here and the BV6000S here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: