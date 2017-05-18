Elephone P8 Mini official video released, get yours from $99.99

Elephone P8 Mini is a much anticipated device especially for those who hate big displays but want a powerful device nonetheless. And P8 Mini is just perfect, as it features a 5″ FHD display accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Also, until now we had the chance to see the device in photos only, but today the company released a video showing the device in 3D renderings. Ok, not the same as the real thing, but certainly better than a photo.

As you can see in the video, the device looks gorgeous. It sports an all metal body in fashionable colors. So, apart from strong specs, it has good build quality as well. As for the rest, we already know that it has 4GB RAM as well as a big, 16MP front camera for perfect selfies. The rear camera has a dual 13MP setup. Its display has a 5″ FHD Sharp-made panel and that’s a guarantee of high quality.

The Elephone P8 Mini registrations have already began and you have the chance to get it for only $99.99 once presale starts. All you have to do is register, get your ID code and share the activity on social media. Every day, the top 10 sharers will be able to get it for $99.99 once presale begins. You can register here.

