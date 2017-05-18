Leagoo Launching M7 Flagship This Month

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Leagoo isn’t a very popular brand around the world but it does have a following in some Asian and African markets and is known for its mid-range and low-end smartphones. And it looks like the company is just about to launch its latest flagship device, the M7, this month.

According to a post by @evleaks, the Leagoo M7 will feature a 5.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection, a 7.8mm thin body, a dual rear camera system, a 3000mAh battery, and will run Android 7.0 Nougat. It will also come in Gray, Red, and Champagne color options.

The rest of the device’s specifications have yet to be revealed but the Leagoo M7 is expected to be launched sometime this month so we won’t have to wait long to find out the rest of its features.

