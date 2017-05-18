MGCOOL Explorer Pro get a huge price cut on Giztop

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

MGCOOL is an action sports camera manufacturer with a wide range of models for every need. Their common feature is their affordable price that has no opponent on the specific market. Yet, with constant offers, the company offers even lower prices. Today, we have a huge price cut on the MGCOOL Explorer Pro from Giztop. With almost 45% off, you can get it for $39 instead of $69 that is its official price. It is available in Black and Silver colors. You can find the Black one here and the Silver here.

The Explorer Pro is capable of capturing 4K video at 30 fps with support for H.264 compression. It is equipped with what the company is calling a 6G “Sharkeye” 170-degree wide angle lens coupled with a Sony IMX179 image sensor. It’s also equipped with a 2-inch display and an Allwinner V3 processor.

The camera supports microSD cards up to 64GB and comes with an integrated Wi-Fi module with a range of 13 meters as well as a 1050mAh battery, which can deliver up to 100 minutes of 4K video capture. It is also innately waterproof up to 30 meters.

