Oukitel K6000 Plus software update coming, exclusive flash sale ongoing at $167.99

OUKITEL K6000 Plus has been on sale for a long time and last week it also held a large scale flash sale with gift bag on many re-seller stores for $169.99. As of this week, most stores have already recovered the price. Nevertheless, Oukitel exclusively authorized one re-seller store to hold a flash sale at a bottom price with extra accessories gift bag. It is OCBM on Aliexpress and the price is $167.99, gift bag included from May 17 to May 24.

Oukitel K6000 Plus is an affordable flagship. It features an all-metal body while it has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage available. Meanwhile, as its display is a 5.5″ FHD one, a big battery is necessary, so Oukitel put a huge 6080mAh battery to give you 3 days of normal use. Thankfully, they implemented a fast charging circuit to allow for full charging in 100 minutes.

In addition, there is a 16MP main camera that since its release, Oukitel keeps improving via software. For that reason, a new software update will roll out this week that improves camera performance and overall system stability and smoothness. To receive the OTA update, just open the “Wireless Update” app to download and install it. Also, the company will upload the original ROM and release the file on its Official Facebook Page.

