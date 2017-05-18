Samsung Launches the Galaxy S8 in China: Priced at 5688 Yuan ($826), Customers Get Exclusive Premium Services

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus in China, the announcement was made at a conference held in Beijing today.

The standard editions of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be priced at 5688 Yuan and 6188 Yuan, respectively. Both will feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and will be available in black, gold, and grey.

An Emperor Edition of the Galaxy S8 Plus will also be made available and will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Emperor Edition Galaxy S8 Plus will be priced at 6988 Yuan and will only be available in black.

It looks like the standard editions of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in China are more expensive than their western counterparts. For comparison, the price of the S8 and the S8 Plus in the US is $720 and $840, respectively, while converting the prices from China will put the prices of both devices at around $826 and $898, respectively.

Samsung may be trying to offset the higher prices for both flagships by bundling some exclusive offers for Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus buyers in China. For the release of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in China, Samsung is providing buyers of the new flagships an additional premium service that’s exclusive to buyers of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

The exclusive premium service consists of a 6-month discount for replacing the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus’s display in case it breaks (from 1370 Yuan to only 500 Yuan), 12-months of free battery testing and optimization, an 18-month half-price discount on battery replacement services, an exclusive 24-hour VIP hotline, and instant access at service centers. Samsung also plans to provide exclusive third-party offers as well.

(source)

