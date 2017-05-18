Ulefone Power 2 will be updated to Android 8 before the end of 2017

Ulefone announces today that they plan to upgrade their big battery product Ulefone Power 2 to Android 8 before the end of 2017, an action that will improve the operational smoothness and energy efficiency. That move comes after a strong commitment from Chinese manufacturers to support their devices constantly the last 1.5-2 years.

Ulefone says that the adaptation of Android 8 for the Power 2 will begin once MTK releases the kernel code for MTK6750T and they will upgrade the device via OTA update as soon as possible. And from past experience, Ulefone believe that the update will come before the end of 2017. Packing 6050mAh battery, the Power family has been the money maker of Ulefone. The first generation of Power was the company’s best seller for 2016, when they upgraded the model from Android 5.1 to Android 6.0. And to retain the sales of Ulefone Power 2 for long, major software software support is necessary.

Ulefone Power 2 features MTK6750T SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 16MP/13MP cameras, and front fingerprint scanner. Now it is offered for $167.91 on Aliexpress with $40 worth of accessories as gifts. For more information on the device, visit the official product page.

