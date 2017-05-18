Xiaomi Is Bringing the Mi 6 to Malaysia

It looks like Malaysia can be added as one of the countries where Xiaomi’s Mi 6 flagship will be available as the phone has been spotted on SIMIR, the country’s version of the FCC or TENAA.

While Xiaomi has been selling their other products in the country for quite some time, with the first physical Xioami store opening just last month, there has been no official word from the company as to whether their latest flagship would be launched in the country. But with this latest development, it would be safe to say that the Malaysian market can already expect to get their hands on the Mi 6.

To recap, the Mi 6 is Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone, which it originally unveiled last month. It features a 5.15-inch full HD 1080p display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, and a 3350mAh battery.

There’s no word yet though on when exactly the Mi 6 will be launched in Malaysia as well as how much it will be sold for but with the device already through SIRIM, it shouldn’t be long until Xiaomi officially launches the device.

