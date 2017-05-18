Xiaomi USB Type-C Earphones Unveiled

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

When Xiaomi launched its Mi 6 flagship and it was unveiled that the device was ditching the 3.5mm audio port, it was expected that the company would eventually launch a new version of its popular Mi earphones that would use a USB Type-C connector instead of the conventional 3.5mm jack. And today, the company has officially pulled the curtains on its new Xiaomi Mi USB Type-C version earphones.

Apart from now using a USB Type-C connector, the new earphones feature a new sleek design with a titanium alloy shell and braided wires. There’s also an in-line microphone and control module which features active noise reduction.

The new Mi earphones, which was co-designed by Grammy Award-winning Spanish musician and sound engineer Luca Bignardi, features a slightly opened-back design and the company’s signature hybrid driver design.

RELATED: Xiaomi Defends Removal of 3.5mm Audio Jack on The Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi Type-C version earphones is now available through the company’s online store for a price of only 299 Yuan (~$43).

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: