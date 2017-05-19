Chuwi SurBook Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign Launched

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Chuwi has partnered with Indiegogo for a crowdfunding campaign for its latest SurBook tablet, which will not only give one lucky fan a chance to take home a SurBook but will also allow other fans to purchase the SurBook at a cheaper price.

The first 100 fans who register for the campaign will be able to purchase the SurBook tablet, which comes with a keyboard and stylus, at 37% off for the 64GB storage variant and 30% off for the 128GB storage variant, which brings the their prices down to $299 and $349, respectively.

The Chuwi SurBook features a 12.3-inch 2K resolution display, an Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3450 quad-core processor, 6GB of RAM, either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, dual-band Wi-Fi, and comes with a built-in kickstand.

The Chuwi SurBook Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign will run from Mai 19 to 24. Fans who want to join the campaign can visit the campaign page here.

