More details about Maze Alpha are made available

Maze, the newly founded company that draw media attention with the first announcement of an upcoming device, made more information about the Maze Alpha available today.What we already know is that it will be an almost bezel-less device like Sharp Aquos and Xiaomi Mix. It seems that its release is coming closer so the company decided to shed some light on some of its specs.

So, it will be a bezel-less device but what size will its display be? It will feature a 6″ FHD display with 16:9 aspect ratio in a 5.5″ body which means you get more space in an easy to handle chassis. These numbers bring the screen-to-body ratio up to 83% with its bezels being just 1.8mm thick. Unlike other models, it will host the fingerprint sensor on the front, leaving the back panel free for the dual camera setup.

On the hardware side, it will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage and a Limited Version with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. No word on the SoC yet but we expect something quite powerful. The device is expected to hit the market in June with an unbeatable price. You can subscribe here to get updates on the Maze Alpha, here. Lastly, don’t forget that the Maze blade is already on sale!

