Doogee Y6 Max huge display phablet on offer, only $129.99

Doogee released the huge phablet Y6 Max about 6 months ago to serve those who want both a tablet and a smartphone but don’t want to carry two devices. Oriented towards media consumption it is one of the best smartphones for watching movies on its 6.5″ 1080p display. And now it is available for just $129.99 on DOOGEE JOANNA Store on AliExpress.

With a 6.5″ display and 1080p resolution combined with a metal body, Doogee Y6 Max is capable of playing full HD movies. The super large screen will give you a sense of possessing a mini home theater in the palm of your hand. Also playing games will be a brand new experience with Y6 Max. A high quality Hi-Fi sound also contributes a lot to movie and gaming experience. Also, the octa-core SoC ensures smooth user experience. Besides media consuming and gaming, it is also ideal for business users as the large display is perfect for video conferencing and document editing.

But what about battery? Doogee Y6 Max features a 4300mAh battery that comes with a 5V/2A charger so that you don’t have to worry about running out of juice. Additionally, Y6 Max has a 3D version, the glassesless 3D phablet with 6.5″ display. Check out a video review below.

Doogee Y6 Max main specs

6.5″ FHD AUO 1920*1080, 2.5D glass

3GB/32GB, external memory expandable up to 128GB

4300mAh battery, 5V2A

Samsung S5K3L8 13.0MP, with PDAF

MT6750T Octa core

Android 6.0

Back fingerprint sensor

Silver/Gold

HALL sensor

If you are looking for a big display smartphone with an affordable price, this is your chance. It serve you as a phone, tablet or even a personal computer.

