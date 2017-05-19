MGCOOL Releases Guide Video for Explorer 1S Action Camera

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

MGCOOL has released a new “Operation Demo” video that’s set to help owners and potential buyers of the company’s Explorer 1S action camera figure out how to operate the device.

The video first shows an unboxing of the Explorer 1S showing off the camera itself as well as its accessories. The video then shows an overview of the camera’s physical features and controls as well as its software and menus. The video also shows users how to remove the camera’s 1050mAh battery.

Lastly, the video teaches users how to pair the Explorer 1S with the MGCOOL mobile app, which is necessary to using the camera.

The MGCOOL Explorer 1S features a 2-inch display, a Novatek NT96660 processor, a SONY IMX 078 sensor, and a powered by a 1050mAh battery. It is capable of shooting 4K videos at 24fps and image capturing up to 20M.

