Ulefone Gemini Pro Pre-Sale Starts on May 31

Ulefone has officially announced that its latest flagship for 2017, the highly-anticipated Gemini Pro, will officially begin pre-sale on May 31.

While the complete specifications of the Gemini Pro have yet to be officially unveiled, we do know that it will feature a Helio X27 2.6GHz deca-core processor as well as a dual rear camera system that totes two Sony IMX258 13-megapixel sensors.

We also know that the Gemini Pro will feature a full metal build, a home button fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port. So far, Ulefone has confirmed that the Gemini Pro will be available in two color options – Red and Black – but more color options could be announced before the device launches.

As previously mentioned, pre-sale for the Ulefone Gemini Pro will begin on May 31, 2017, and the device will start shipping out on June 5, 2017. Interested buyers can follow the Gemini Pro’s launch page here.

