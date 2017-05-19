UMIDIGI Crystal ID Editions Unveiled, $0 Reviewing Program Announced

Last week, UMIDIGI let its fans vote for special “ID Editions” of its upcoming Crystal flagship smartphone. And today, the company has unveiled the four ID Editions as chosen by the fans.

According to the results of the voting, the full-metal edition of the Crystal will be available in Matte Black and Apple Red while the Lumia edition will be available in Crystal Black and Dazzling Blue.

The poll results also show that the ID Editions of the Crystal will also come with a 5.5-inch display and will stick to a single-sensor and lens rear camera instead of a dual rear camera system.

While the color options of the Crystal ID Editions have been confirmed, the display size and rear camera have still to be announced by the company.

The company also announced that they will be holding a $0 Reviewing Program for the UMIDIGI Crystal which will allow lucky fans to be able to review the new smartphone.

Additionally, the company has expanded pre-orders for the upcoming flagship and increased the total number of registrations by 100,00, giving more people a chance to pre-order the new device.

