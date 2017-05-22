Doogee Mix real photos: Bezel-less, glossy glass and VR glasses as a gift

Last week, Doogee revealed a final version of Doogee Mix in its official BBS account and it seems like the unveiling day won’t be far away. Now, it has made its appearance on the official website that shows an unknown price of $1??, so, at least we are positive that it will be less than $200. And they have a early-bird package for all subscribers. Also, the first 1000 buyers will get a VR Headset compatible with Doogee Mix.

As you can see in the photos, the Aurora Blue version of the Mix is presented in its final stage. The overall design has no difference from the first leaked model with the display being bezel-less in its 3 out of 4 sides. The bottom of the front panel is occupied by the fingerprint sensor and a small selfie camera in the right corner. On the back, the dual camera setup is not flat with the back panel, something that makes sense considering how thin the device is.

Design-wise, the device looks beautiful, featuring a glossy, sleek finish that reflects as a mirror and is probably made of glass. The stainless steel frame is almost invisible in these photos, showing a refined craftsmanship and a compact finish. Sometimes you can’t tell which side is the front and which is the back, because they shine as a whole piece of glass.

