Elephone P8 Mini digital makeup Camera App creates beautiful selfies

Elephone is about to release its next mini flagship, the Elephone P8 Mini, and one of the features it keeps highlighting is the camera modules for the front and back camera. A good sensor is essential for a good photo but equally essential is the software tuning. This time, we have news for the front camera that the company is proud of. If you are still wasting an hour to manage to shoot a good selfie photo, according to Elephone the waste is over. The P8 Mini sports a 16MP front camera with soft Flash, auto beauty mode and makeup functions shoot a perfect selfie in a minute.

In addition, since all cameras are of high MP count and the file size of the photos are big, the device has a large 64GB internal storage so that you don’t easily run out of space. Since it is a 5″ device with very good selfie photos capabilities, Elephone thinks it is perfect for ladies. And if you want to buy it as a present for your girlfriend, go ahead it is more affordable than an YSL! You can make your reservation here and get the chance to buy it for only $99.99.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: