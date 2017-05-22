Maze Blade limited offer on Gearbest, only $99.99 (coupon)

As you know by now, Maze is a new company with just one device on the market so far. What’s special about Maze, is the fact that the first device it announced upon its establishment, is Alpha, a bezel-less device with the likes of Xiaomi Mi Mix. Until that device hits the market, there is the budget device available, Maze Blade and it is on offer on Gearbest. Using coupon MAZEGB during checkout, the price drops below the $100 barrier, making it an awesome Value for Money device, $40 off its official price.

The Maze Blade features the MTK6753 SoC along with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. In addition, it sports a 5.5″ FHD display and a fingerprint sensor. On the battery department, things look good as well with a 3000mAh battery capacity. Also, it has a full metal unibody build and a dedicated app button that you can set it to launch your favorite app directly. Lastly, the camera carries a 13MP sensor that the company says shoots great photos. Get it in the link below. For more information about the Maze, visit here.

