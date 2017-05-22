Ulefone Gemini Pro dual camera flagship coming on May 31st

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Ulefone is all set up for the production of their flagship for 2017, the dual camera device Ulefone Gemini Pro that according to the company will hit the market on May 31st when its presale starts.

Ulefone Gemini Pro will feature Helio X27 deca-core 2.6GHz chipset and Sony IMX258 13MP dual camera. In the latest official video from Ulefone, we can see the final design of the device. The dual camera is placed horizontally on top left of the phone body, which is fully made of metal by CNC technique except for the nano-injected antenna openings. Physical keys sit on the right edge of the phone while fingerprint scanner is placed on the front panel. On the bottom of the device, there is the USB Type-C port. What’s interesting though, is that the Red model will be available on launch.

For now, you can join a lottery on the Ulefone official site with USD chip for a chance to win the Ulefone Gemini Pro. And in the next 2 weeks, Ulefone will launc some other promotional campaigns where you may either get a free device or big discounts. Join the lottery here.

