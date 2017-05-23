Chuwi mad sales promotion on Gearbest (coupons)

About a week ago, we informed you about great deals on the Chuwi product lineup on Gearbest. The promotion is still ongoing and will be until the end of the month, so any of you that hesitated to go ahead with the purchase, you have one more chance. Let us remind you of the deals available.

Chuwi devices promotion on Gearbest

Chuwi LapBook 15.6″ Notebook, $179.99

After many successful years in the tablet segment, Chuwi’s first attempt in the laptop category is also a success. With a 15″ 1080p display and the size of an ultrabook, LapBook is ideal for everyday task such as browsing, social networking, movies, etc. Having a big battery and a low power CPU, it achieves high on-screen times. Use coupon CHUWIR during checkout. Find it here.

Chuwi LapBook 14.1″ Notebook, $229.99

Chuwi LapBook 14.1 was made official on Dec. 22. It features a 14.1-inch IPS display that offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and the 7th generation Intel Apollo Lake N3450 processor along with the latest 9th generation Intel HD graphics. Use coupon CHUWIER during checkout. It is available here.

Chuwi Hi 10 Pro, $159.99

Chuwi Hi10 Pro comes with the same dual OS booting feature which has become the trademark feature of Chuwi tablets. You can taste the flavour of both Windows 10 as well as Remix OS 2.0 based on Android 5.1 Lollipop. As for the hardware, Chuwi Hi10 Pro sports a 10.1″ FHD display. Under the hood, it is packing an Intel Atom Cherry Trail X5 CPU with Intel HD Graphics Gen8 GPU. In addition, it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Use coupon Pro2GB during checkout. Product page. Also, you can get the Tablet + Keyboard bundle for $199.99 from here, by using coupon Hi10P.

Chuwi Hi 13, $299.99

Chuwi Hi 13 is the Microsoft Surface alternative from the Chinese manufacturer. It carries the same hi-res display along with the new Apollo Lake N3450 CPU as well as 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. It comes preloaded with Windows 10 and has support for detachable keyboard and Stylus pen. Use coupon Hi13E during checkout. Find it here.

Chuwi Hi 10 Plus, $169.99

The Chuwi Hi 10 Plus features a 10.8″ FHD display with 3:2 aspect ratio and 450 nits brightness. It is powered by Intel Atom Cherry Trail X5 Z8350 and 4GB RAM plus 64GB of storage. Also, it has a large 8400mAh battery and comes with Windows 10/Remix OS 2.0 dual boot. Use coupon HI10PLU during checkout. Find it here.

Chuwi Hi 12, $219.99

Chuwi Hi12 features a 12″ 2160 x 1440 pixel display. Inside, the tab comes with the Intel Z8300 quad-core 64-bit processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. To support its large screen size, the Hi12 tablet also comes with an 11000mAh battery, which should easily give you more than a day’s battery life. Use coupon CHi12 during checkout after adding it to your cart from here.

