Earto Bluetooth over-ear Stereo Headset offer on Amazon.de (coupon)

Over-ear headphones are quite popular among audiophiles and gamers. Especially wireless headsets that don’t limit movement with cords. One of them is Earto Bluetooth over-ear Stereo Headset that is on offer on Amazon.de (notice that the offer is available only on the German Amazon). Using coupon AOBTXBLL during checkout, you get $5 off the official price. The coupon expires on June 30.

Earto Headphones feature Bluetooth 4.1 and has an over-ear design for maximum comfort. In addition, despite the fact that they are big, they are lightweight with a modern design. On the battery front, the company claims up to 24 hours of continuous function! We certainly hope the numbers are correct. And if you run out of juice, worry not as you can use it as a wired headset with the 3.5mm input provided!

Lastly, its smart design allows for easy operation with keys for volume, pause, skip and telephone for when connected to a phone. Also, the built-in microphone allows hands-free calling. You can find the Earto Bluetooth Headset here.

