Get the xWatch EX18 Smart Watch at 40% Off at Giztop

Giztop is currently running a promotion for the xWatch EX18 Smart Watch which brings the price of the device down to only $11.99 from its original price of $19.99.

To avail of the promotion, interested buyers will need to use the coupon code “XWEX18” during checkout to get the 40% discount for the EX18.

Here are the main features of the xWatch EX18:

50m professional waterproof level, 5ATM or IP67 standard.

Super long standby time, no need to charge. The normal standby time is 8 months, up to 12 months under power saving mode.

24 hours real-time sport monitoring: walking steps, distance and energy consumption etc.

Incoming call and SMS notification reminded on watch instantly.

All kinds of social App message push notification.

Professional stopwatch function with physical button.

There’s no word or confirmation on how long the coupon code will remain valid so interested buyers should secure their unit now. Here’s the link to the xWatch EX18 Smart Watch listing on Giztop.

