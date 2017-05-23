Huawei Nova 2/Nova 2 Plus Promotional Images Leak

Huawei’s new Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus smartphones are scheduled to be officially announced later this week and today new promotional images for both devices have leaked online ahead of their launch, showing off the design and color options of the devices.

Looking at the two leaked images, if accurate, we now know that the Nova and Nova 2 Plus will launch with at least two color options – Rose Gold and Black. Whether they’ll be available in more color options is still unknown though and we’ll have to wait until more information leaks or when they’re officially announced in a few days.

The images also let us see what the back and left side of the devices look like, revealing the dual rear camera system on the top left side of the device’s rear with a single LED flash located beside it. It looks like the dual cameras will be protruding slightly from the back of the device.

There’s also the round fingerprint sensor on the upper center of the device. It’s hard to tell from the images whether the fingerprint sensor will be concave or be flush to the back of the device with a protruding ring around it.

We also see the SIM card tray on the side of the device, which makes it safe to assume that the physical buttons will be located on the other side. Lastly, Huawei’s branding can be seen on the lower center of the device.

As previously mentioned, the Nova 2 and Nova 2 are set to be officially unveiled in a few days on May 26.

