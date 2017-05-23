How light is the upcoming Elephone P8 Mini exactly?

Elephone is betting big on its upcoming ¨mini¨ flagship, the Elephone P8 Mini and you can tell by how aggressively they pay attention to every single detail. In today’s news, we learn about the exact weight of the device. And considering the fact that it’s a 5″ all-metal device, it is pretty light. According to the company, they compared the P8 Mini to a pack of chips and it is lighter by 17 grams! To be precise, the pack of chips weighted 150g while the P8 Mini is at 133g.

The Mini model of the P8 Series is going to hit the market soon carrying 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage along with a 16MP front camera and when it does, you have the chance to get it for just $99.99! How? Just head to the reservations page here and register for when the device goes on presale. Then all you have to do is follow the instructions provided to reach the Top 10 of daily winners to get the discount once the presale is announced.

