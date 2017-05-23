No.1 G9 is the first smartwatch featuring the new MTK2503 SoC (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

With a long tradition and experience on smartwatches, No.1 is back with yet another great smartwatch. After G8, the company is ready to release another breakthrough product, NO1 G9 that is the first device to use the all new MTK2503 SoC. The 2xxx series from Mediatek is specifically intended for wearable devices and it brings great improvements over the MTK2502. The two most important are GPS support and lower power consumption.

Speaking about GPS, it is important for outdoor sports as it can record location, speed and distance accurately. The watch is capable of recording sports data which then you can share. As far as power consumption is concerned, reduced consumption solves the daily charging of the No1 G9. In addition, it features IP68 certification whic means that it is waterproof as well as dustproof. You can find out more information in the official webpage here and on the official blog here. Lastly, you can watch the official video from No.1 that presents the main features of the device.

