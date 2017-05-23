Tomtop 3GB RAM Smartphone Flash Sale Ongoing

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Tomtop is running a flash sale on three smartphones with 3GB of RAM. Specifically, the LeTV LeEco Le 2 X520, the Vernee Thor E, and the OUKITEL U13.

The LeTV LeEco Le 2 X520 is priced at $129.99 and is available in either Rose Gold or Grey. The Vernee Thor E is priced at $109.99 and is available in Grey or Black. Lastly, the OUKITEL U13 is priced at $119.99 and is in either Gold or Grey.

All three offers are very limited and will expire when either stock runs out or the sale ends.

The LeEco Le 2 X520 will be the first to end with only 20 pieces available and will end in less than 48 hours. The Thor E flash sale will run for another eight days with 100 pieces available and the U13 flash sale will last for almost two weeks but with only 50 pieces available.

Interested buyers should secure their units soon before the available units are all sold out.

