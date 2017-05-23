Xiaomi Mi Note 2 4GB/64GB and Redmi Note 4X 3GB/32GB 15% off on Banggood (coupons)

Xiaomi made a big recovery last year with 2 flagships and several budget devices being released gradually. Apart from the Mi 5/5S and Mi6 that had always been the flagship for the company, Xiaomi also released the premium phablet Mi Note 2 with impressive ¨Galaxy Note 7¨ character and powerful internals. There’s not much to say about the beast the Mi Note 2 is. Just a look at its specs, reveal how powerful it is. Dual-curved OLED 5.7″ and Snapdragon 821 say it all. In addition, the Redmi Note Series was enriched with Note 4X variant that features the power-efficient Snapdragon 435 accompanied by 3GB RAM and large internal storage.

Those two devices are on offer on Banggood that is offering coupons to reduce the price by 15% and 16% respectively. So, it means that the Mi Note 2 price drops to around $386 that is the lowest price available worldwide. Just use coupon note264 during checkout after visiting the product page here. Likewise, the Redmi Note 4X drops from $134.99 to $116.40, also the lowest price available globally. To get the discount, use coupon bgredmi4x during checkout after adding it to your basket from its product page here. Just hurry, because deals like this don’t last long.

