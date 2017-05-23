Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 3GB/64GB gets a price cut on Zapals, sells for $165.99

It seems that Xiaomi is getting ready to release the next generation of its Redmi Note Series, and that is a good thing for everyone. Because it means that the latest Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is getting a price cut as well in order to reduce stocked units. So, it is an excellent opportunity for those who don’t care about buying the latest and greatest, but are smart enough to wait for a price drop on previous gen models.

To that direction, Zapals is offering the Redmi Note 4 3GB/64GB Silver model for just $165.99. What do you get for that amount? The model on offer is the Helio X20 version, a SoC that is very popular among Chinese manufacturers. And very powerful too. The Note 4 sports an aluminum unibody and a 5.5″ FHD display with 2.5D curved glass on top. The device on offer is the version with 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage. There is also a large 4,100mAh battery crammed inside the smartphone. As for the camera, it carries a 13MP rear sensor with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and LED flash, as well as a 5MP selfie shooter up front. To get the deal, just follow the link below.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: