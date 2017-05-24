CHUWI Surbook Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign Announces Early Bird Tiers

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

CHUWI’s Surbook Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign begins tomorrow, May 24, at 05:00PM (GMT+8) / 02:00AM PDT and the company has announced a trio of Early Bird promotions for the campaign.

According to the announcement, three Early Bird campaign tiers will be made available with 200 slots available for each tier.

The first Early Bird tier will let 200 users pay only $299 for the 6GB + 64GB variant of the Chuwi Surbook, which is 19% off the original price.

The second Early Bird tier will let another 200 users pay only $349 for the same variant of the Surbook but with the addition of a stylus and keyboard.

The third and last Early Bird tier will cost $399 and will get 200 users the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Surbook along with a stylus and keyboard.

As previously mentioned, the Chuwi Surbook Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign and the Early Bird tiers will be available starting May 24, at 05:00PM (GMT+8) / 02:00AM PDT and each tier will be only have 200 slots. So interested buyers will want to wait for the moment they become available to secure their slot.

