Elephone Teases New Flagship, Will Run Android 8.0

The upcoming new version of Android, Android 8.0 or Android O, is set to release sometime in the third quarter of this year, and Chinese manufacturer Elephone has just teased that its next flagship will run the latest version of Android alongside what looks like a concept image of the unnamed device.

This means we can expect that Elephone’s latest flagship device will also come out sometime in the third quarter of 2017 after the Android 8.0 has been officially launched. The company also teased that the new device will be equipped with “the latest chip,” which could mean Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 or MediaTek’s new Helio X30.

Elephone didn’t tease anything else about its new flagship but we’ll probably hear more about the device, either officially or through leaks, the closer we get to the launch of Android 8.0.

