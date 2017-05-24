Leagoo M7 Global Reservation Launched

Leagoo has just launched the global registration for its latest budget iPhone clone, the Leagoo M7, which packs entry-level specifications into a flagship-looking shell.

Aside from its iPhone 7-ish looks, the Leagoo M7 features a 5.5-inch display 720p IPS display, a MediaTek MT6580A quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage with support for expandable storage via microSD up to a whopping 256GB, and dual SIM dual standby support.

Surprisingly, the M7 is also equipped with a dual rear camera system consisting of an 8-megapixel sensor coupled with what we assume is a 5-megapixel monochrome sensor. There’s also a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3000mAh battery.

As previously mentioned, the global registration for the Leagoo M7 is already open and the first 999 registrations will receive a gift bag worth $20, which includes a $10 coupon and a silicon case. Interested buyers can place their registration at the official registration page here.

