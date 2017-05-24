UMIDIGI Crystal Will Use SHARP Display, Weekly Giveaway Launched

The UMIDIGI Crystal has been one of the more interesting smartphones that are set to be released this year. The company recently concluded a poll, letting customers choose some of the device’s features including its camera, display size, and color options. And today, it’s been revealed that the Crystal will be utilizing a SHARP display instead of the more popular OLED display, according to an official post on the UMIDIGI forums.

According to the report, UMIDIGI will be using SHARP’s latest in-cell screen for both models of the Crystal. The new SHARP display is both thinner and lighter as it combines both the LCD panel and the touch sensor into a single component, allowing more space for other components or a thinner device overall.

The post didn’t reveal any specific details on the display such as its resolution so we’ll just have to wait for the company to either reveal more information on the display or the device as a whole or wait for its official unveiling.

RELATED: UMIDIGI Crystal ID Editions Unveiled, $0 Reviewing Program Announced

UMIDIGI has also announced that it will be running a weekly giveaway for the Crystal, where each week a lucky fan will be rewarded a Crystal unit of their own. This week’s giveaway is already live and interested participants may register here. This week’s winner will be announced on May 29.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: