Android Co-Founder’s Essential Smartphone May Be Unveiled on May 30

It looks like Andy Rubin, one of the co-founders of Android, is almost ready to unveil the first smartphone of his company Essential as today, the official company Twitter account posted a tweet for the first time, announcing that “something big” would be coming on May 30.

Back in March, Rubin teased the smartphone with the picture posted above, revealing that the new device would feature an almost bezel-less design and a display with curved corners. It was also reported in January that the device could feature metal sides and a ceramic back panel.

It’s also been said that the Essential smartphone would feature a modular design similar to the one implemented by Motorola which uses magnets and a proprietary magnetic connector. The connector will also apparently be used for actually charging the device apart from adding functionality through third-party attachments.

It must be noted though that May 30’s announcement could be something else entirely as its smartphone may not be the only product Essential is working on. We’ll just have to wait for next week to find out.

