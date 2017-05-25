Blackview P2 amazing offer, just $149.99 until June 3rd

Blackview P2 is the company’s aspect of what a big battery smartphone should me like. Unlike previous efforts from other companies, Blackview didn’t cut any corners in terms of performance and quality to reduce battery performance. Instead, P2 features a powerful MTK6750T SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, being on part with modern specs.

Since everyday we use our smartphones for calls, games, photos, messaging, etc, battery life is now one of the main characteristics when choosing a new smartphone. So, as summer is on our doorstep (except if you live in the North Pole), it’s time for long trips away from stuffy offices and a smartphone with a good battery is best. For that reason, Blackview decided to offer P2 with its large 6000mAh battery at a very competitive price of $149.99 in the period from May 25 to June 3.

To get it, just head over to Aliexpress before the deal ends. Also, to find out more about Blackview P2 and other products, go to their official website here.

