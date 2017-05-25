Elephone P8 Mini reservations begin, P8 goes on presale soon, supports 4K video recording

Elephone P8 Series is a very promising as well as anticipated series of devices from the company and finally, the time has come for one of the members to start its reservation period. Elephone P8 Mini reservations are already live on the official Elephone page here and you can get it for just $99.99 if you manage to meet the requirements referred on the page. Meanwhile, the bigger brother, Elephone P8 will go directly on presale, without reservation required.

Elephone P8 is a camera phone for shutterbugs, but sharing with others is the point for pictures and videos. For this, Elephone P8 is able to record 4K video to play on whatever device you wish: No matter on Pad, computer or TV, you can see the beauty that you shot on P8 clearly. Elephone P8 is equipped with 21MP Sony IMX230 rear camera and 16MP front camera with soft flash for exquisite selfie photos. It features the Helio P25 SoC as well as 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

