Maze Alpha full specs revealed, new powerhouse in town

As we are getting closer to the release of Maze Alpha, the bezel-less device from the newly-founded company, more details about its specs are revealed. Last week, we learned about the display specifications and today, we have the full spec list available. And it’s no surprise that it will be a flagship-grade device. As you remember, its display will be 6″ wide with a 1080p resolution and there will be 2 RAM options, one version with 4GB and a limited one with 6GB. Below are the rest of its specs.

Maze Alpha specifications

CPU: Helio P25 Octa-Core

GPU: ARM Mali-T880 900MHz

Bezel-Less Design, Metal Frame

5.5″-Body-Sized 6″ FHD Display

16:9 Aspect Ratio, 83% Screen-to-Body Ratio (bezel: 1.8mm only)

Front Touch ID, Dual Rear Camera

4GB/64GB – 6GB/64GB (Limited Version)

4000mAh battery with Power Saving Technology. Well-optimized software and hardware for enhanced UX

You can get the budget device, Maze Blade on Gearbest for just $99.99 by using coupon MAZEGB during checkout.

