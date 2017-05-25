MGCOOL Wave is a premium water-resistant Bluetooth earphone with a powerful chipset

Apart from action cameras that is the company’s specialty, MGCOOL is expanding to other markets as well. MGCOOL Wave is a premium water-resistant, Bluetooth-enabled earphone that its highlight is the integration of a powerful CSR8635 chipset, which is exclusively manufactured for advanced wireless connectivity products. Moreover, the chipset is energy-efficient since it consumes little power that results in an enhanced battery life.

The CSR8635 chipset is integrated with EDR technology to facilitate quick data transfer between various devices. The processor is also compatible with several Bluetooth smartphone, tablets and computers. In addition, it automatically fetches real battery status and displays them inside the relevant devices. Hence, you will be able to know when you should charge the earphone again. The MGCOOL Wave also alerts you when the device is running short of power. Lastly, the earphone is designed in such a way to prevent harmful radiations from entering the human body.

In addition to the CSR8635 chipset, the MGCOOL Wave also features CVC 6.0 noise reduction technology, ergonomic design, GFSK modulation type , IPX7 water-resistant technology paired with a transmission distance of 10 to 15m. The Wave earphone also provides support for telephone answering and 1 to 2 connection. Powered by a 100mAh battery, you will be able to charge the MGCOOL Wave earphone within 2 hours. With that battery, it is capable of delivering playback time of up to 7 hours and standby time of 220 hours. When compared to competing earphones, the MGCOOL Wave is priced at a competitive rate of $49.99 on their website and is available in grey.

Until June 10, the Wave is on offer on Banggood and it’s a damn good one, as it is available for only $15.99. You can find it here. For more info on the Wave, you can visit the official product page.

