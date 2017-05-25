ROMOSS Polymos20 20000mAh Power Bank Flash Sale on GearBest

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

GearBest is currently running a flash sale for the ROMOSS Polymos20 20000mAh Power Bank, which brings the price of the gadget down to only $19.99. Additionally, if a buyer purchases a total of $70 worth of items from GearBest, they’ll be able to purchase one of the special promo items for only $3.99.

Apart from its large 20000mAh capacity, the ROMOSS Polymos20 features two Type-A USB ports for output and one micro-USB port for input, all of which are rated at 5V. Additionally, the output current for each port is rated at 2.1A, which is enough for most modern smartphones and other mobile devices.

The flash sale runs for the next three days or so or until stocks last so interested buyers should secure their unit of the ROMOOS Polymos20 soon. As for the site-wide special promotion, it will last until the end of the month.

(source)

