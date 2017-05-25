Vkworld acquires Cagabi, announces cheapest bezel-less smartphone: Vkworld Mix+

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Well, now that’s a surprise. Because of authorization issues and brand registration, the newly-founded brand Cagabi is now officially acquired by the Vkworld. Nevertheless, Cagabi brand will not seize to exist, but it will focus on off-line market rather than selling online. And since Cagabi can’t enter AliExpress, Cagabi One Plus will be renamed Vkworld F2 and will be launched in early June. Vkworld F2 will feature a Sony IMX149 sensor with 1.4μm pixel size. Because of bigger pixel size, the sensor can capture brighter and clearer pictures in low-light.

Vkworld F2 main features

2GB RAM+16G storage

5″ IPS display, 1280*720

“G+F” screen protection technology

5MP front camera

Dual camera flash+front camera flash

2200mAh battery

AAC speaker

7 colors

F2 will be priced about $60 and will be available in early June.

Moreover, the company is focused on a new project. It is a bezel-less smartphone like Xiaomi Mix. Or to be more precise, it is a follow-up to Xiaomi Mix. It is named Vkworld Mix+. And Vkworld revealed that it would be the cheapest full-screen phone in the world, ever. Right now, there are only a few full-screen phones and all of them are priced very high. Vkworld is aiming at bringing a full-screen phone with affordable price to everyone.

The Vkworld Mix+ will be released in June or July. From current information, it will feature:

Bezel-less display, about 85% screen ratio

Metal frame, glass back

Rear fingerprint scanner

Dual camera flash

